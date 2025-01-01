Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperbookpatternpeopleartdrawingpaintingThe Actors Fujikawa Heikuro as Masamune and Matsushima Kichisaburo as Rai Kunitsugu in the play "Shin Usuyuki Monogatari," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the sixth month, 1746 by Torii Kiyonobu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 630 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1575 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar