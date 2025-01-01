Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartwalldrawingpaintingcraftThe Actor Bando Mitsugoro I as Ogata no Saburo Disguised as Yoroya Takiemon in the Play Mure Takamatsu Yuki no Shirahata, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 556 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1389 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar