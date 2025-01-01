Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonanimalbirdpatternpersonartclothingdrawingThe Actor Osagawa Tsuneyo II as Oiso no Tora in the Play Gohiiki no Hana Aikyo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the First Month, 1794 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 548 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1369 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar