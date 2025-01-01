Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonpersonartpostage stampclothingdrawingadultpaintingThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatsugoyomi Kotobuki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1745 (?) by Torii Kiyonobu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 566 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1416 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar