The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Ike no Shoji in the play "Mangetsu Oguri Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eighth Month, 1747 by Torii Kiyonobu II (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago