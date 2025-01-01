Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Nagoya Sanzaburo and Ichimura Kamezo II in the play "Higashiyama-dono Kabuki no Tsuitachi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1766 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 562 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1405 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar