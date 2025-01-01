Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekoitsuchinese peoplenipponcartoonbookpersonartdrawingNo. 2: Chinese boys copying paintings and writing Japanese, from the series "Children Say 'This is Japan!' and Imitate the Games They See in Picturebooks (Yodo iu koitsu wa Nippon, ezoshi o mite yori sono gai ni asobu)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2193 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar