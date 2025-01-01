Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshige drivingrainutagawa hiroshige rainpersonartjapanese artnatureclothingShono: Driving Rain (Shono hakuu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi)," also known as the Hoeido Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 776 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1939 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar