Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawacartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingTomimoto Toyohina, from the series Renowned Beauties Likened to the Six Immortal Poets (Komei bijin rokkasen) (Tomimoto Toyohina) (picture-riddle) by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1982 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar