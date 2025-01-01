Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu5SaveSaveEdit Imagebotanical numbers pngvictorianwatercolorvintage clocks illustrationantique botanicalpaintingvintage collage clockvictorian clockClock png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2482 x 3476 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar