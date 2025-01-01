Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu2SaveSaveEdit Imagegrindercoffee grindercoffeevintage coffeevintagevintage illustration coffeetransparent pngpngCoffee grinder png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2306 x 2884 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar