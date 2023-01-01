https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041328Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTriangular Corner Safe psd, collage elementMorePremiumID : 9041328View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2817 x 3520 px | 300 dpi | 129.54 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2801 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2817 x 3520 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Triangular Corner Safe psd, collage elementMore