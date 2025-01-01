Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageindia printcruikshankscartoonpaperanimalbookpersonartModern Ballooning, or the Newest Phase of Folly from George Cruikshank's Steel Etchings to The Comic Almanacks: 1835-1853 (top) by George CruikshankOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2412 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar