https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGilded Wooden Rooster, animal collage element by Karl J. Hentz psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9042240View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2060 x 2884 px | 300 dpi | 44.93 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2060 x 2884 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gilded Wooden Rooster, animal collage element by Karl J. Hentz psd, remixed by rawpixelMore