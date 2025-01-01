Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetorii kiyomasupatterncartoonanimalpersonartpostage stampdrawingThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Kumenosuke in the play "Na no Hana Akebono Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the second month, 1741 by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 601 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1503 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar