The Actors Ichikawa Raizo I as a peddler of tea whisks and Nakamura Matsue I as Yuya Gozen in the play "Daijobu Takadate Jikki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu I Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago