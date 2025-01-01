Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartdrawingwomanadultpaintingThe Actors Nakamura Takesaburo as Shikishi Naishinno and Tsuruya Nanboku as Gengoro in the play "Tategami Teika Kazura," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1719 by Okumura ToshinobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 608 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1519 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar