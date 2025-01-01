Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartdrawingadultpaintingcraftjapaneseThe Actors Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Minamoto no Yorimasa and Segawa Kikujiro I as Nobutsura's wife Karumo in the play "Shusse Momijigari," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1747 by Torii Kiyonobu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 596 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1491 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar