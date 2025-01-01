Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartmanclothingdrawingadultThe Actors Bando Mitsugoro I as Hata no Kawakatsu (right), and Otani Hiroemon III as the Manservant (Yakko) Gansuke (left), in the Play Miya-bashira Iwao no Butai (Shrine Pillars on a Stone Base), Performed at the Morita Theater from the Fifteenth Day of the Seventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1160 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2900 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar