Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan painting womancartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Matsukaze in the play "Kisoeuta Sakae Komachi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1762 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 576 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1440 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar