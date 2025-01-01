Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonanimalbirdpatternpersonartmanclothingThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Miwa and Ichimura Kamezo I as Hikoso in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1760 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 577 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1442 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar