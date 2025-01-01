Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingjapaneseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Otora in the Play Ume-goyomi Akebono Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Third Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 520 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1301 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar