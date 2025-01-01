Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebride gown designcartoonpaperpersonartclothingdrawingwomanThe Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1768 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 510 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1275 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar