rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043496
Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.

More
Premium
ID : 
9043496

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.

More