https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9043597View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2744 x 1830 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2744 x 1830 px | 300 dpi | 28.78 MBWinged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More