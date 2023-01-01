https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043774Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pomegranate png Rufus King's artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9043774View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 952 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1190 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2710 x 3415 pxCompatible with :Vintage pomegranate png Rufus King's artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore