Mr. Prudhomme: "- Obnoxious waves.... don't you know whom you are carrying in this moment?... oh audacious... know I shall, like Xerxes, whip you terribly." Mme Prudhomme: (shivering of fear) "- Pray, my dear friend, do not offend the sea any longer... you might wake its fury and it might devour us completely!," plate 1 from Impressions nautiques by Honoré-Victorin Daumier