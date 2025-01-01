Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemexicomexico stampnew mexicopostage stamppaperbookpatternpersonA New Collection of Songs for the Brave Ponciano Diaz (Nueva Coleccion de Canciones al Valiente Ponciano Diaz) by Antonio Vanegas Arroyo (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1960 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar