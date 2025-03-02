Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingjapaneseThe insistent lover, from an untitled series of erotic prints by Sugimura JiheiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2024 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Beauty Walking by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944863/beauty-walking-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLovers, a Cat, and a Mouse in front of a Folding Screen by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020549/lovers-cat-and-mouse-front-folding-screen-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Interrupted Embrace by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020973/interrupted-embrace-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLovers Leaving a Room by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011286/lovers-leaving-room-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshitsune's Encouter with Princess Joruri, from "The Tale of Joruri in Twelve Episodes (Joruri Junidan Zoshi)" by Sugimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948402/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlirtation under the Cherry Tree by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948315/flirtation-under-the-cherry-tree-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseLady Tamamushi raising a fan target by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945936/lady-tamamushi-raising-fan-target-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfter a little music, from an untitled series of 12 erotic prints by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947484/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Vision of Kumagai Renshobo by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949433/the-vision-kumagai-renshobo-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseLovers in the Garden, from an Untitled Series of Erotic Prints by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946432/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I holding a puppet of the Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944590/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDalliance by Sugimura Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944489/dalliance-sugimura-jiheiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Roles Reversed, no. 12 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945694/the-roles-reversed-no-from-series-prints-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBack to back, from a series of 12 prints by Furuyama Moroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951230/back-back-from-series-prints-furuyama-moroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseThe Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039842/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseThe Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947548/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseReading a Letter in Front of a Screen, from an untitled series of 12 prints by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042851/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Courtesan with Her Client, the first sheet of an untitled erotic picture album by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944745/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseYoshitsune's Encounter with Princess Joruri, from "The Tale of Joruri in Twelve Episodes (Joruri Junidan Zoshi)" by Sugimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946611/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hand-Drum Player, from an untitled series of five musicians by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957489/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license