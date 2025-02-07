Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageartbagjapanesejapanteaphotovasepotteryTea Bowl by Kato ShuntaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2314 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese teahouse poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451950/japanese-teahouse-poster-templateView licenseRaku-Ware Tea Bowl with Design of Descending Geesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020377/raku-ware-tea-bowl-with-design-descending-geeseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874591/japanese-teahouse-facebook-post-templateView licenseTripod Incense Burner by Chen Mingyuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020543/tripod-incense-burner-chen-mingyuanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451737/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseRaku-Ware Tea Bowl by Raku Ryōnyūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945376/raku-ware-tea-bowl-raku-ryonyuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452034/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseBowl by Kôzan Makuzuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030865/bowl-kozan-makuzuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseDeep Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949815/deep-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827380/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseShigaraki-Ware Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046040/shigaraki-ware-jarFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTakatori Ware Water Jar (Mizusashi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050141/takatori-ware-water-jar-mizusashiFree Image from public domain licenseA calming morning begins with matcha template for social media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18850644/calming-morning-begins-with-matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView licenseShino-Ware Ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020421/shino-ware-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482637/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRustic ceramic bowl with texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949893/cupFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819160/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShigaraki-Ware Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020007/shigaraki-ware-jarFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614715/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlobular Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020223/globular-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseGreen tea Instagram post template, editable cafe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18928886/green-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-cafe-designView licenseTea Caddy (Cha-ire)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955877/tea-caddy-cha-ireFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRustic ceramic tea bowl elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020477/jarFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785706/teahouse-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licenseBowl with Fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011360/bowl-with-fishFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTokoname-Ware Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049996/tokoname-ware-jarFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662826/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGlobular Ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951985/globular-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral teapot, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseMinimalist ceramic tea bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952600/cupFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coffee mug packaging mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12363942/editable-coffee-mug-packaging-mockup-designView licenseElegant ceramic bowl, minimalist designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020966/cupFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink animals, nature collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7775118/japanese-ink-animals-nature-collage-element-editable-setView licenseCup with Overlapping Petalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020369/cup-with-overlapping-petalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage teapot flower png element, element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188255/editable-vintage-teapot-flower-png-element-element-designView licenseIga-ware Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947422/iga-ware-jarFree Image from public domain license