Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Komurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Beauty and Attendant on New Year’s Day, from the series “Pleasures for Beauties on the Five Festival Days" ("Bijin gosetsu…
Geisha glamour poster template
A Set of Three Romantic Journeys (Michiyuki sanpuku tsui) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remix
Snow, Moon, and Flowers in the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro setsugekka) : Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya with Attendants Shirabe and…
Editable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remix
Woman Holding a Round Fan by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remix
Double Pillow by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ginjuro's Wife Oyumi from the Play "Whirlpools of Awa" (Awa no naruto, Ginjuro nyobo Oyumi), from the series "Bamboo Nodes…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Young Girl Offering Tea to Another Woman by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
No. 2 (ni), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese oriental woman, flower collage element editable set
Hinazuru of the Chojiya, Whose Attendants Are Tsuruji and Tsuruno (Chojiya uchi Hinazuru, Tsuruji, Tsuruno), from the series…
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
The Courtesan Arihara of the Tsuruya, and Child Attendants Aoe and Sekiya (Tsuruya uchi Arihara, Aoe, Sekiya), from an…
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Somenosuke of the Matsubaya, [whose attendants are] Wakagi, Wakaba (Matsubaya uchi Somenosuke, Wakagi, Wakaba), from the…
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Style of a Feudal Lord’s Household (Yashiki-fu), from the series Guide to Contemporary Styles (Tosei fuzoku tsu) by…
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
No. 8 (hachi), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Two girls under an umbrella, from the series "Contemporary Flowers of the Southeast (Tosei Tatsumi no hana)" by Kikukawa…
