Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartcraftstatuetravelarchitectureprayerhistoryCelestial Beauty (Apsara) in AdorationOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Male Deity (Deva)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031185/head-male-deity-devaFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseStanding Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030572/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631103/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseHead of a Buddhist Deity, Possibly Prajnaparamitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951705/head-buddhist-deity-possibly-prajnaparamitaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9273338/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseSerpent King (Nagaraja)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039747/serpent-king-nagarajaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHanuman, The Divine Monkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306853/hanuman-the-divine-monkeyFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView licenseBust of Crowned and Adorned Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948987/bust-crowned-and-adorned-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGod Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946156/god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Buddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801201/head-buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodhisattva Avalokiteshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039061/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseThe cursed king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWorld Savior (Tirthankara) Parshvanatha Seated in Meditation with Serpent Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010732/world-savior-tirthankara-parshvanatha-seated-meditation-with-serpent-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Enthroned on a Serpent (Naga)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030766/buddha-enthroned-serpent-nagaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428899/visit-thailand-facebook-post-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293464/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763014/prayer-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294192/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630873/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseHead of Buddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801054/head-buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseHead of Buddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800235/head-buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630585/prayer-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseAncient bronze Buddha statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946848/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHead of Buddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801206/head-buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHead of Buddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294107/head-buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseGoddess Shridevi, Consort of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947021/goddess-shridevi-consort-vishnuFree Image from public domain license