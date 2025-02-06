Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetimeold documentscartoonpaperoceansartdesignwaterFloating Shojo by ChomuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 462 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCaribbean breeze tour package editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105541/caribbean-breeze-tour-package-editable-poster-templateView licenseFloating Shojo by Chomuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011316/floating-shojo-chomuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseShoki Banner by Matsukawa Hanzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045906/shoki-banner-matsukawa-hanzanFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162682/one-step-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFish and Bamboo by Maezawa Oteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020657/fish-and-bamboo-maezawa-oteiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875538/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseParrot and Bells by Tanaka Shuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050763/parrot-and-bells-tanaka-shuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBeach workout Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719248/beach-workout-instagram-story-templateView licenseFolded Surimono with Kite by Nakajima Raishôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019485/folded-surimono-with-kite-nakajima-raishoFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707753/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParrot and Bells by Tanaka Shuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951013/parrot-and-bells-tanaka-shuteiFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage sea life, vibrant colors, and a dreamy oceanic background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685026/png-torn-paper-sparkleView licenseParrot and Fans by Tanaka Shuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949234/parrot-and-fans-tanaka-shuteiFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white frame background, abstract collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051726/off-white-frame-background-abstract-collage-art-editable-designView licenseZodiac Surimono by Indaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010728/zodiac-surimono-indaiFree Image from public domain licenseCollage style with 'Journal' and 'Start now' text, vintage photos editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769310/png-wallpaper-background-transparentView licenseShamisen and Rat by Imoto Rosuihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949157/shamisen-and-rat-imoto-rosuiFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy oceans & planet, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22893828/healthy-oceans-planet-editable-customizable-designView licenseTakemoto-School Surimono by Nagayama Kienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020350/takemoto-school-surimono-nagayama-kienFree Image from public domain licenseSave the whales blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039943/save-the-whales-blog-banner-templateView licenseEgoyomi with Rabbits by Soshuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020860/egoyomi-with-rabbits-soshuFree Image from public domain licenseWorld ocean day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039945/world-ocean-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMultitudes of Cranes by Bokushinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039857/multitudes-cranes-bokushinFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047092/antique-objects-collage-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseSparrow and Bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055395/sparrow-and-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099120/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseBamboo by Yagi Oshukuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011408/bamboo-yagi-oshukuFree Image from public domain licenseAntique objects collage background, ephemera style, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047500/antique-objects-collage-background-ephemera-style-editable-designView licenseActor on Kite by Sato Hodaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947637/actor-kite-sato-hodaiFree Image from public domain licenseMusic party editable poster template, vintage ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733442/music-party-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView licenseMeeting of a Poetry Club by Fujii Teisahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020551/meeting-poetry-club-fujii-teisaFree Image from public domain licenseTrust the timing quote template, editable aesthetic Pinterest pinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535118/trust-the-timing-quote-template-editable-aesthetic-pinterest-pinView licenseNew Year Gift by Kamata Gensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948318/new-year-gift-kamata-gensenFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ripped paper texture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073039/blue-ripped-paper-texture-background-editable-designView licenseAlmanac by Matsui Tokahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011083/almanac-matsui-tokaFree Image from public domain licenseTake time to relax Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789928/take-time-relax-facebook-story-templateView licenseRetiring from the Kabuki Stage by Chogakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019503/retiring-from-the-kabuki-stage-chogakuFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ocean travel background, woman paddling boat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517654/aesthetic-ocean-travel-background-woman-paddling-boat-designView license“View of Mount Tenpō in Osaka” (Naniwa Tempōzan fukei) by Hasegawa Sadamasu (Japanese, active 1830s–40s)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613788/image-vintage-japanese-landscape-daoistFree Image from public domain license