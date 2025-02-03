Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecontemporary artcartoontreebookpatternpersonartclothingBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2017 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnimal tales Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444435/animal-tales-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055186/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract smiling businessman background, business paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186586/png-abstract-smiling-businessman-background-aesthetic-collage-remixView licenseEntertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946754/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach, vacation photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864035/summer-beach-vacation-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946402/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14702361/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSpring Outing, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952093/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView licenseEntertainers of the Tachibana, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011096/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTherapy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14056746/therapy-facebook-post-templateView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII Commemorating the Sixth Anniversary of His Death, from the diptych…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955838/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14056766/counseling-facebook-post-templateView licenseSummer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054857/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen social club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538565/women-social-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Chushingura Drama Parodied by Famous Beauties: A Set of Twelve Prints (Komei bijin mitate Chushingura, junimai tsuzuki)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019717/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639427/secret-book-club-poster-templateView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actors Ichimura Uzaemon XII as Tada Kurodo Yukitsuna and Bando Shuka as the ghost of Naruto no Mae by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954574/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePNG element summer beach, vacation photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902475/png-element-summer-beach-vacation-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseElegant Pleasures: The Scent of Flowers, left (Furyu hana no ka asobi, ge) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955995/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license2D flat trendy Character of female teen reading a book, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418830/image-cartoon-book-peopleView licenseThe Eighth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950382/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Onoe Kikugoro IV, from the diptych "Visions of Mementos in Double Mirrors (Awase kagami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040081/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract smiling businessman background, business paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186582/png-abstract-smiling-businessman-background-aesthetic-collage-remixView licenseFerry on the Rokugo River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010913/ferry-the-rokugo-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061993/your-health-matters-instagram-story-templateView licenseAdmiring the wisteria at Kameido Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955275/admiring-the-wisteria-kameido-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497154/your-health-matters-poster-templateView licensePleasures of the Four Seasons: Colors and Scents of Flowers, left (Shiki no asobi hana no iroka, ge) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948677/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFerry on the Rokugo River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946788/ferry-the-rokugo-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSummer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054820/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseMatsuchi Hill after Snowfall by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054727/matsuchi-hill-after-snowfall-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseCooling off at Nakasu (Nakasu no suzumi), from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019592/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license