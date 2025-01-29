Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartchainmetalfeetchinesejewelryphotoBasin with Figural Feet (Lu)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 750 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1874 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHands joined over wooden tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913448/hands-joined-over-wooden-tableView licenseWater Ewer (He)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042045/water-ewer-heFree Image from public domain licenseFitness woman in a Padmasana posehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914830/fitness-woman-padmasana-poseView licenseOrnamental Fitting with Crouching Felines (one of pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957465/ornamental-fitting-with-crouching-felines-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFitness woman in a Padmasana posehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915958/fitness-woman-padmasana-poseView licenseSuspension Bell (Bo) 东周时期青铜镈https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944616/suspension-bell-boFree Image from public domain licenseConquer anxiety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297785/conquer-anxiety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrnamental Fitting with Crouching Felines (one of pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010842/ornamental-fitting-with-crouching-felines-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseFitness woman in a Padmasana pose remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926883/fitness-woman-padmasana-pose-remixView licenseAncient bronze ritual vesselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945573/basinFree Image from public domain licenseFitness woman in a Padmasana posehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915778/fitness-woman-padmasana-poseView licenseHandled Cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947162/handled-cupFree Image from public domain licenseFitness woman in a Padmasana posehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915751/fitness-woman-padmasana-poseView licenseMirror with Dragon Arabesquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020592/mirror-with-dragon-arabesqueFree Image from public domain licenseGolden hour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443787/golden-hour-poster-templateView licenseWine Jar (Hu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945898/wine-jar-huFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536883/sports-injury-physio-instagram-post-templateView licenseBow Support for a Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946082/bow-support-for-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseCar race Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444098/car-race-instagram-post-templateView licenseKnife Coinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491383/knife-coinFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444058/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseSheath with Bird and Feline or Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944855/sheath-with-bird-and-feline-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814982/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBow Support for a Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945945/bow-support-for-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395417/sports-injury-physio-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmall Tripod Cauldron of Chang Zi (Chang Zi ding)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947199/small-tripod-cauldron-chang-chang-dingFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white high heels mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482440/off-white-high-heels-mockup-editable-designView licenseAncient Chinese bronze ritual vesselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046099/beakerFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815377/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Ornamentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020362/pair-ornamentsFree Image from public domain licenseSports injury physio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939239/sports-injury-physio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePole Top with Ibex (one of pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019463/pole-top-with-ibex-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseunknown destinations poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807760/unknown-destinations-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWolf-Shaped Belt Bucklehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491458/wolf-shaped-belt-buckleFree Image from public domain licenseRoller skating lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663296/roller-skating-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pan of the Yin era do not usually have handles; those of Early Chou usually, but not invariably, do. The division of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7471833/photo-image-dragon-leaf-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFHM Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444498/fhm-instagram-post-templateView licenseDragon Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947499/dragon-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686800/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseRectangular Tureen (fu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946210/rectangular-tureen-fuFree Image from public domain license