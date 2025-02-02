rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
Save
Edit Image
personartgoldstatuecraftgreenmetalarchitecture
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva with Hands in Gesture of Teaching (Vitarkamudra)
Bodhisattva with Hands in Gesture of Teaching (Vitarkamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947126/bodhisattva-with-hands-gesture-teaching-vitarkamudraFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060007/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Ancient bronze Buddha statue
Ancient bronze Buddha statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946848/mahavairochanaFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070121/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Transcendent Buddha Akshobhya
Transcendent Buddha Akshobhya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039207/transcendent-buddha-akshobhyaFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060026/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Manjushri (?)
Bodhisattva Manjushri (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946162/bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070537/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView license
Four-Armed Bodhisattva
Four-Armed Bodhisattva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946592/four-armed-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView license
Prajnaparamita, Goddess of Wisdom
Prajnaparamita, Goddess of Wisdom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046270/prajnaparamita-goddess-wisdomFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949222/head-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Facebook post template
Buddhist center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Chunda, Goddess of Wisdom
Chunda, Goddess of Wisdom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946837/chunda-goddess-wisdomFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine blog banner template
Art & culture magazine blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView license
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
Four-Armed Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated in Lotus Position (Padmasana)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050747/four-armed-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-seated-lotus-position-padmasanaFree Image from public domain license
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Bodhisattva Manjushri Holding a Blue Lotus (Utpala)
Bodhisattva Manjushri Holding a Blue Lotus (Utpala)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011214/bodhisattva-manjushri-holding-blue-lotus-utpalaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Head of Buddha
Head of Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055184/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Reassurance (Abhayamudra)
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Seated with Hand in Gesture of Reassurance (Abhayamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054201/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796991/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800289/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181414/greek-goddess-queen-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800016/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Butterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
God Ganesha, Remover of Obstacles
God Ganesha, Remover of Obstacles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944541/god-ganesha-remover-obstaclesFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068206/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Ancient bronze Buddha statue meditation
Ancient bronze Buddha statue meditation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801065/buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060234/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798615/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060236/buddha-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801002/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060232/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Luohan (Arhat)
Luohan (Arhat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030877/luohan-arhatFree Image from public domain license