rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Jar with Tiered Cover
Save
Edit Image
thailand artthailand potthailandbencharongpatternartfloral patterncraft
Bangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post template
Bangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040123/bangkok-city-instagram-post-template-facebook-post-templateView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jar
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050767/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain license
White paper craft leaf border background, editable design
White paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156749/white-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Jar with scholars
Jar with scholars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235105/jar-with-scholarsFree Image from public domain license
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178853/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView license
Vase with dragon, phoenixes, and butterflies
Vase with dragon, phoenixes, and butterflies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491490/vase-with-dragon-phoenixes-and-butterfliesFree Image from public domain license
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178954/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Bowl with Thai Motifs
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Bowl with Thai Motifs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011067/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-bowl-with-thai-motifsFree Image from public domain license
Green paper craft leaf background, editable design
Green paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977180/green-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Jar with Eight Immortals and Peonies
Jar with Eight Immortals and Peonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947835/jar-with-eight-immortals-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends poster template
Floral tea blends poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView license
Vase with auspicious symbols of Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu)
Vase with auspicious symbols of Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491896/vase-with-auspicious-symbols-dragon-boat-festival-duanwuFree Image from public domain license
Spring specials poster template
Spring specials poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777287/spring-specials-poster-templateView license
Vase with performance of dragon boat
Vase with performance of dragon boat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491498/vase-with-performance-dragon-boatFree Image from public domain license
Artisan cafe poster template and design
Artisan cafe poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView license
Cocoon-Shaped Flask (Jianxinghu)
Cocoon-Shaped Flask (Jianxinghu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020070/cocoon-shaped-flask-jianxinghuFree Image from public domain license
Flower festival Instagram post template
Flower festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462031/flower-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Miniature Jar with Tiered Cover
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Miniature Jar with Tiered Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055084/bencharong-five-colored-ware-miniature-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio poster template, editable text and design
Ceramic studio poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711870/ceramic-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Container in the Form of an Ancient Bronze Jar (hu)
Container in the Form of an Ancient Bronze Jar (hu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019451/container-the-form-ancient-bronze-jar-huFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Large Jar
Large Jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491556/large-jarFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Vase with phoenix roudel and floral patterns
Vase with phoenix roudel and floral patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491484/vase-with-phoenix-roudel-and-floral-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template, editable text
Ceramic studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711647/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase by Bristol Porcelain Factories
Vase by Bristol Porcelain Factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009113/vase-bristol-porcelain-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Covered jar with birds and flowers
Covered jar with birds and flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491898/covered-jar-with-birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Jar with Grooved Bands and Loop Handles
Jar with Grooved Bands and Loop Handles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956229/jar-with-grooved-bands-and-loop-handlesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Archaistic Jar with Animal Mask Handles and Ogre Masks
Archaistic Jar with Animal Mask Handles and Ogre Masks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955777/archaistic-jar-with-animal-mask-handles-and-ogre-masksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Square-Sectioned Jar (Fanghu)
Square-Sectioned Jar (Fanghu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947523/square-sectioned-jar-fanghuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView license
Jar with Figural Scenes and Poem Describing the Osmanthus and Moon
Jar with Figural Scenes and Poem Describing the Osmanthus and Moon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945271/jar-with-figural-scenes-and-poem-describing-the-osmanthus-and-moonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee pot png element, editable remix design
Vintage coffee pot png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
One of a pair of famille-rose 'lotus' bottle vases
One of a pair of famille-rose 'lotus' bottle vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951538/one-pair-famille-rose-lotus-bottle-vasesFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832458/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jar
Bencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955765/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain license