Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagethailand artthailand potthailandbencharongpatternartfloral patterncraftBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Jar with Tiered CoverOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2222 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040123/bangkok-city-instagram-post-template-facebook-post-templateView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050767/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain licenseWhite paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156749/white-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseJar with scholarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235105/jar-with-scholarsFree Image from public domain licenseCactus flower frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178853/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView licenseVase with dragon, phoenixes, and butterflieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491490/vase-with-dragon-phoenixes-and-butterfliesFree Image from public domain licenseCactus flower frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178954/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Bowl with Thai Motifshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011067/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-bowl-with-thai-motifsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen paper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977180/green-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseJar with Eight Immortals and Peonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947835/jar-with-eight-immortals-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13501770/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView licenseVase with auspicious symbols of Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491896/vase-with-auspicious-symbols-dragon-boat-festival-duanwuFree Image from public domain licenseSpring specials poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777287/spring-specials-poster-templateView licenseVase with performance of dragon boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491498/vase-with-performance-dragon-boatFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan cafe poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702366/artisan-cafe-poster-template-and-designView licenseCocoon-Shaped Flask (Jianxinghu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020070/cocoon-shaped-flask-jianxinghuFree Image from public domain licenseFlower festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462031/flower-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Miniature Jar with Tiered Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055084/bencharong-five-colored-ware-miniature-jar-with-tiered-coverFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711870/ceramic-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseContainer in the Form of an Ancient Bronze Jar (hu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019451/container-the-form-ancient-bronze-jar-huFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseLarge Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491556/large-jarFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseVase with phoenix roudel and floral patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491484/vase-with-phoenix-roudel-and-floral-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711647/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase by Bristol Porcelain Factorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009113/vase-bristol-porcelain-factoriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseCovered jar with birds and flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491898/covered-jar-with-birds-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseJar with Grooved Bands and Loop Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956229/jar-with-grooved-bands-and-loop-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArchaistic Jar with Animal Mask Handles and Ogre Maskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955777/archaistic-jar-with-animal-mask-handles-and-ogre-masksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSquare-Sectioned Jar (Fanghu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947523/square-sectioned-jar-fanghuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseJar with Figural Scenes and Poem Describing the Osmanthus and Moonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945271/jar-with-figural-scenes-and-poem-describing-the-osmanthus-and-moonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of a pair of famille-rose 'lotus' bottle vaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951538/one-pair-famille-rose-lotus-bottle-vasesFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832458/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseBencharong (Five-Colored) Ware Covered Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955765/bencharong-five-colored-ware-covered-jarFree Image from public domain license