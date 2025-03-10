Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecandleglasslightingmetallondonsilverphotobottleChalice and PatenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 760 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1901 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPub crawl poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274184/pub-crawl-poster-templateView licenseCommunion Cup and Paten Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933832/communion-cup-and-paten-coverFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152293/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseCanister (one of three) by Edward Workman (Silversmith)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009855/canister-one-three-edward-workman-silversmithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152299/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseCaudle Cup with Cover by Arthur Manwaringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008773/caudle-cup-with-cover-arthur-manwaringFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140293/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseTankard by C.K. (Silversmith)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936295/tankard-ck-silversmithFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274187/pub-crawl-instagram-story-templateView licenseOrnate vintage silver chalicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936423/chaliceFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540727/pub-crawl-poster-templateView licenseMug by John M. Stockerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934105/mug-john-stockerFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987382/pub-crawl-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoconut Cup with Scenes from the Life of Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929544/coconut-cup-with-scenes-from-the-life-davidFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274181/pub-crawl-blog-banner-templateView licenseCruet Set by Thomas Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937008/cruet-set-thomas-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152312/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseChalicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933228/chaliceFree Image from public domain licenseHoney jar label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13909782/honey-jar-label-mockup-editable-designView licensePepper Caster by William Fordhamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937105/pepper-caster-william-fordhamFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769997/pub-crawl-blog-banner-templateView licenseSauce Tureen and Cover from the Hood Service by Paul Storrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029550/sauce-tureen-and-cover-from-the-hood-service-paul-storrFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769972/pub-crawl-instagram-story-templateView licensePair of Tea Caddies by Eliza Godfrey (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934287/pair-tea-caddies-eliza-godfrey-makerFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769953/pub-crawl-instagram-post-templateView licenseOrnate golden chalice designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931878/chaliceFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380461/thanksgiving-dinner-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseElegant engraved silver cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935412/beakerFree Image from public domain licenseSilver insulated water bottle mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095193/silver-insulated-water-bottle-mockup-editable-designView licenseCommunion Chalice by Stephen Maxwellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008843/communion-chalice-stephen-maxwellFree Image from public domain licenseInsulted water bottle mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787719/insulted-water-bottle-mockup-editable-designView licenseBell Salthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009013/bell-saltFree Image from public domain licenseArabic lantern element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002653/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView licenseCovered Cup by Richard Gurneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929436/covered-cup-richard-gurneyFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379635/thanksgiving-dinner-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePair of Tea Caddies by William Barnardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931963/pair-tea-caddies-william-barnardFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380330/thanksgiving-dinner-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTankard by William Penstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008054/tankard-william-penstoneFree Image from public domain licenseReusable bottle mockup flat lay, customizable tumblerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534553/reusable-bottle-mockup-flat-lay-customizable-tumblerView licenseDecanter by Charles Robert Ashbee (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929714/decanter-charles-robert-ashbee-designerFree Image from public domain license