Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantfruitartvintagedesignfoodfloralblueElegant blue floral porcelain vaseOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2021 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747424/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage blue porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933900/plateFree Image from public domain licenseTropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653150/tropical-fruit-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage Dutch ceramic tilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937548/tileFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903474/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseAntique blue porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008623/plateFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage floral ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933819/plateFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches border aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11699117/flower-peaches-border-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseColorful ornate ceramic jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930271/jugFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902332/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage ornate ceramic plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929673/plateFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908657/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseBottle by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929548/bottle-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseRose orange border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747427/rose-orange-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCruet Stand by Rouen Potteries (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931039/cruet-stand-rouen-potteries-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseBlueberry jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14480462/blueberry-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage ornate ceramic beer steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936159/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357065/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage decorative ceramic platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932766/plateFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902557/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCharger by Lambeth Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936380/charger-lambeth-potteriesFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951283/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029737/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches border aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11699219/flower-peaches-border-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseElegant blue porcelain bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010224/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357030/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlatter by Rouen Potteries (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935788/platter-rouen-potteries-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904246/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseVintage blue ceramic plate arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008236/plateFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving collage with leaves, turkey, and pumpkin. Thanksgiving joy, Thanksgiving feast customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22679456/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseAntique blue decorative plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009351/chargerFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581663/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851394/bottleFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708026/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseElegant blue floral ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045880/jugFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707998/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseElegant blue porcelain plate designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008243/plateFree Image from public domain licensePrune border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008209/prune-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933143/plateFree Image from public domain license