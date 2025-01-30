Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagegarudahandspersonartcrafttravelstatuepillarGod Vishnu's Mount, Garuda, Standing with Hands in Gesture of Adoration (Anjalimudra)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2304 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseGod Vishnu with Goddess Lakshmi and His Mount, Garuda, in Attendancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019597/god-vishnu-with-goddess-lakshmi-and-his-mount-garuda-attendanceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseGod Vishnu's Mount, Garuda, Kneeling with Hands in Gesture of Adoration (Anjalimudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946664/photo-image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseGod Vishnu Riding His Mount, Garudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945163/god-vishnu-riding-his-mount-garudaFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseKumara, the Youthful God of War on his Peacock Mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039343/kumara-the-youthful-god-war-his-peacock-mountFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGod Vishnu's Mount, Garuda, Standing with Hands in Gesture of Adoration (Anjalimudra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019603/photo-image-hands-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation message blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063962/graduation-message-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddha Sheltered by the Serpent King Muchalindahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946165/buddha-sheltered-the-serpent-king-muchalindaFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Hindu God Vishnu's Mount, Garudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801395/the-hindu-god-vishnus-mount-garudaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseGod Vishnu Riding His Mount, Garudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703412/god-vishnu-riding-his-mount-garudaFree Image from public domain licenseDesert ancient temple fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663521/desert-ancient-temple-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAndrogynous Form of Shiva and Parvati (Ardhanarishvara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956360/androgynous-form-shiva-and-parvati-ardhanarishvaraFree Image from public domain licenseAncient ruins architecture fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664409/ancient-ruins-architecture-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFragment of Figural Jar in the Form of a Figure, Possibly Ai-Apec by Mochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940258/fragment-figural-jar-the-form-figure-possibly-ai-apec-mocheFree Image from public domain licenseVisit New Zealand Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12657753/visit-new-zealand-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGod Shiva as the Supreme Teacher (Dakshinamurti)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945832/god-shiva-the-supreme-teacher-dakshinamurtiFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cherub png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704796/coffee-cherub-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGod Harihara (Half-Vishnu, Half-Shiva)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956979/god-harihara-half-vishnu-half-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668028/new-york-facebook-story-templateView licenseSeated Figurine of an Old Godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797352/seated-figurine-old-godFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558040/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseDancing Bhairava, A Horrific Form of God Shivahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020092/dancing-bhairava-horrific-form-god-shivaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Hindu God Vishnu on His Mount Garudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293490/the-hindu-god-vishnu-his-mount-garudaFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672115/community-remixView licenseArchitecture sculpture portrait totem.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12019578/image-white-background-faceView licenseGiraffe collage phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834001/giraffe-collage-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseThe Hindu God Vishnu on His Mount Garudahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9295031/the-hindu-god-vishnu-his-mount-garudaFree Image from public domain licenseGiraffe collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834005/giraffe-collage-background-editable-designView licenseSeated Madonna and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963702/seated-madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseEditable architectural antique pillar design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558047/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView licenseGod Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946156/god-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428899/visit-thailand-facebook-post-templateView licenseEight-Armed Dancing God Ganeshahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944924/eight-armed-dancing-god-ganeshaFree Image from public domain license