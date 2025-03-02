Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigeanimalbirdpersonartjapanese artnaturedrawingBunting and lilies by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 842 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2105 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseBird on maple branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954078/bird-maple-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseSparrows and bush clover by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955242/sparrows-and-bush-clover-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseJapanese white-eye on flowering branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945054/japanese-white-eye-flowering-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparrow and morning glories by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954514/sparrow-and-morning-glories-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSparrow and wisteria by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956090/sparrow-and-wisteria-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCanary and morning glories by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956059/canary-and-morning-glories-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack-naped oriole on camellia branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956078/black-naped-oriole-camellia-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseMacaw and bamboo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954024/macaw-and-bamboo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseYellow bird and hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954267/yellow-bird-and-hibiscus-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlue bird on maple branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952441/blue-bird-maple-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLong-tailed bird and peach blossoms by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953721/long-tailed-bird-and-peach-blossoms-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKingfisher and hydrangea by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952240/kingfisher-and-hydrangea-utagawa-hiroshige-shigenobuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLong-tailed bird and hibiscus by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955118/long-tailed-bird-and-hibiscus-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSwallow, yellow bird, and wisteria by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701806/swallow-yellow-bird-and-wisteria-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKingfisher and bellflowers by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954793/kingfisher-and-bellflowers-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird on silky wisteria by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954223/bird-silky-wisteria-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJava sparrow on plum branch by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952486/java-sparrow-plum-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese white-eye and weeping cherry by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951763/japanese-white-eye-and-weeping-cherry-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBird and gentian by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954699/bird-and-gentian-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseBird on pine tree by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952882/bird-pine-tree-utagawa-hiroshige-shigenobuFree Image from public domain license