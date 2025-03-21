rawpixel
The actor Ichikawa Omezo as the manservant Ippei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai…
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Otani Oniji III as Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Sawamura Yodogoro II (R) as Kawatsura Hogen and Bando Zenji (L) as Onisadobo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the wet nurse Shigenoi by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
The actor Ichikawa Tomiemon as Inokuma Monbei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Naritaya Sansho (The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Arakawa Taro Takesada) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichikawa Tomiemon as Inokuma Monbei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
The actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, wife of Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
The actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Sagisaka Sanai by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
The actor Matsumoto Yonesaburo as Shinobu in the guise of the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Christmas outfits poster template
The actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Shiga Daishichi by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Christmas party poster template
The actor Otani Tokuji I as manservant Sodesuke by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Tachibanaya Chusha (The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Hachiman Taro Minamoto no Yoshiie) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Tennojiya Riko (The actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as the maid Ebizo Okane of the Ouchiya [actually Iwate, wife of Sadato]) by…
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Ogishi Kurando by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Just meditate poster template
The actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Gorobei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Basketball week Instagram post template, editable design and text
The actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Lion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remix
The actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Date no Yosaku by Tōshūsai Sharaku
