Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartwalldrawingadultpaintingcraftThe actor Ichikawa Omezo as the manservant Ippei by Tōshūsai SharakuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1959 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944799/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945171/the-actor-ichikawa-ebizo-takemura-sadanoshin-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseThe actor Otani Oniji III as Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944619/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-edobei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseThe actors Sawamura Yodogoro II (R) as Kawatsura Hogen and Bando Zenji (L) as Onisadobo by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944940/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the wet nurse Shigenoi by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011381/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-the-wet-nurse-shigenoi-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478289/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Tomiemon as Inokuma Monbei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954646/the-actor-ichikawa-tomiemon-inokuma-monbei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseNaritaya Sansho (The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Arakawa Taro Takesada) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945883/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Tomiemon as Inokuma Monbei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950396/the-actor-ichikawa-tomiemon-inokuma-monbei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, wife of Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947396/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704499/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseThe actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Sagisaka Sanai by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950495/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-iii-sagisaka-sanai-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe actor Matsumoto Yonesaburo as Shinobu in the guise of the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948716/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas outfits poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763232/christmas-outfits-poster-templateView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Komazo III as Shiga Daishichi by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948875/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-iii-shiga-daishichi-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763257/christmas-party-poster-templateView licenseThe actor Otani Tokuji I as manservant Sodesuke by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039095/the-actor-otani-tokuji-manservant-sodesuke-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseTachibanaya Chusha (The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Hachiman Taro Minamoto no Yoshiie) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947529/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseTennojiya Riko (The actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as the maid Ebizo Okane of the Ouchiya [actually Iwate, wife of Sadato]) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039671/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039321/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-iii-tanabe-bunzo-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Ogishi Kurando by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039845/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-ogishi-kurando-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseJust meditate poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13005423/just-meditate-poster-templateView licenseThe actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Gorobei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946015/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-gorobei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball week Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717011/basketball-weekView licenseThe actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947266/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623373/lion-man-holding-flower-bouquet-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Date no Yosaku by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951199/the-actor-ichikawa-monnosuke-date-yosaku-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license