Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamaroutamarojapanese woodblocks komurasakicartoonbookpatternspersonartKomurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2091 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseSankatsu and Hanshichi, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039131/image-cartoon-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHour of the Horse [12 am], Shrine Maiden (Uma no koku, miko), from the series “Customs of Beauties Around the Clock”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946628/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseKoharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020857/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOhan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945792/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOhatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseHour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947269/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTakigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946886/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020655/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChild's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKaoru of the Shin-Kanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040735/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseNaniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010456/naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 2 (ni), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950730/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHour of the Ox [2am] (Ushi no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945671/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeiro niwaka onna geisha no bu : Asazumabune Ogiuri Uta..... by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946239/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKomurasaki of the Miuraya and Shirai Gompachi (Miuraya Komurasaki, Shirai Gompachi) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944376/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945682/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTakashima Ohisa by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946520/takashima-ohisa-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license