rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Komurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
kitagawa utamaroutamarojapanese woodblocks komurasakicartoonbookpatternspersonart
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Sankatsu and Hanshichi, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Sankatsu and Hanshichi, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039131/image-cartoon-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Hour of the Horse [12 am], Shrine Maiden (Uma no koku, miko), from the series “Customs of Beauties Around the Clock”…
Hour of the Horse [12 am], Shrine Maiden (Uma no koku, miko), from the series “Customs of Beauties Around the Clock”…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946628/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Koharu and Jihei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020857/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohan and Choemon, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945792/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Hour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hour of the Horse (Uma no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947269/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946886/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Act VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Act VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020655/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
Child's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kaoru of the Shin-Kanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
Kaoru of the Shin-Kanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040735/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010456/naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
No. 2 (ni), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
No. 2 (ni), from the series "Women Engaged in the Sericulture Industry (Joshoku kaiko tewaza-gusa)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950730/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hour of the Ox [2am] (Ushi no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Ox [2am] (Ushi no koku), from the series "The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945671/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seiro niwaka onna geisha no bu : Asazumabune Ogiuri Uta..... by Kitagawa Utamaro
Seiro niwaka onna geisha no bu : Asazumabune Ogiuri Uta..... by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946239/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Komurasaki of the Miuraya and Shirai Gompachi (Miuraya Komurasaki, Shirai Gompachi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Komurasaki of the Miuraya and Shirai Gompachi (Miuraya Komurasaki, Shirai Gompachi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944376/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
Hour of the Monkey [4pm] (Saru no koku), from the series “The Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara” ("Seiro juni toki tsuzuki") by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945682/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Takashima Ohisa by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takashima Ohisa by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946520/takashima-ohisa-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license