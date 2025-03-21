Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartdrawingadultpaintingcraftThe Actor Yamamura Ichitaro as Oichi in the play "Totsusaka-no-jo Tsuru no Sugomori," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1721 by Torii KiyotomoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 649 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1623 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. 