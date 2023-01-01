https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGranada png border, John Singer Sargent's artwork on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9045865View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2264 x 1509 pxCompatible with :Granada png border, John Singer Sargent's artwork on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore