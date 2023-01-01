https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGranada art background psd, inspired by the artwork of John Singer Sargent, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9045866View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2264 x 1509 px | 300 dpi | 37.49 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2264 x 1509 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Granada art background psd, inspired by the artwork of John Singer Sargent, remixed by rawpixelMore