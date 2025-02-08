Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartvintagefloral patterndesignfloralbluecraftElegant blue floral ceramic pitcherOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2079 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Architectural Cartouche by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288466/narrow-necked-jug-with-architectural-cartouche-hanau-faience-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Chinese Figures in Stylized Robes by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288533/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541720/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933185/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Two Biblical Scenes by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288471/narrow-necked-jug-with-two-biblical-scenes-hanau-faience-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541701/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935920/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934691/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029652/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseVintage ornate ceramic beer steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936159/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blue flowers illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328409/vintage-blue-flowers-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936253/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseColorful vintage ceramic steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009264/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851230/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licensePear-Shaped Jug with the 'Tailor on the Goat' by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800211/photo-image-art-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBatik flower patterned background, red and blue botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850864/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935896/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseColorful traditional flower background, vintage pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851351/colorful-traditional-flower-background-vintage-pattern-editable-designView licenseAntique nautical-themed ceramic jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934095/jugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456580/vintage-tea-set-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933323/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea set Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456576/vintage-tea-set-facebook-story-templateView licenseElegant white ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008463/jugFree Image from public domain licenseColorful traditional flower background, vintage pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851350/colorful-traditional-flower-background-vintage-pattern-editable-designView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932758/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686237/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseColorful vintage ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930046/jugFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePharmacy Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933154/pharmacy-jugFree Image from public domain licenseEthnic floral pattern background, traditional flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851231/png-abstract-pattern-aestheticView licenseVintage nautical-themed ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942638/jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481050/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseJug by Johann Schaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932646/jug-johann-schaperFree Image from public domain license