Yokkaichi, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem (Kyoka iri Tokaido) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago 