rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young Girl Throwing Fish into Pond by Shiba Kokan
Save
Edit Image
cartoonbookpersonfishartwallclothingdrawing
Health and wellness poster template, editable text and design
Health and wellness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193159/health-and-wellness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesan Burning Mosquitoes as Her Guest Arrives by Shiba Kokan
Courtesan Burning Mosquitoes as Her Guest Arrives by Shiba Kokan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039381/courtesan-burning-mosquitoes-her-guest-arrives-shiba-kokanFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView license
Young Man Walks in as Two Courtesans Read Love Letter by Shiba Kokan
Young Man Walks in as Two Courtesans Read Love Letter by Shiba Kokan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011131/young-man-walks-two-courtesans-read-love-letter-shiba-kokanFree Image from public domain license
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView license
The Hagi Jewel River, from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Shiba Kokan
The Hagi Jewel River, from an untitled series of Six Jewel Rivers by Shiba Kokan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019601/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Descending Geese of the Koto Bridges (Kotoji no rakugan), from the series "Eight Views of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by…
Descending Geese of the Koto Bridges (Kotoji no rakugan), from the series "Eight Views of the Parlor (Zashiki hakkei)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945265/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
French language book cover template
French language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView license
A Young Monk, Courtesan, and Attendant atLattice Window by Suzuki Harunobu
A Young Monk, Courtesan, and Attendant atLattice Window by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957855/young-monk-courtesan-and-attendant-atlattice-window-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Two Women with Boy in Front of Powder Shop by Shiba Kokan
Two Women with Boy in Front of Powder Shop by Shiba Kokan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039679/two-women-with-boy-front-powder-shop-shiba-kokanFree Image from public domain license
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
Education word, stationery doodle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219878/education-word-stationery-doodle-remix-editable-designView license
Courtesan and Her Child Attendant Playing with a Cat by Suzuki Harunobu
Courtesan and Her Child Attendant Playing with a Cat by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020957/courtesan-and-her-child-attendant-playing-with-cat-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Benevolence (Jin), from the series "Five Cardinal Virtues" by Suzuki Harunobu
Benevolence (Jin), from the series "Five Cardinal Virtues" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948625/benevolence-jin-from-the-series-five-cardinal-virtues-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123868/editable-anthropomorphic-duck-with-flowersView license
Courtesan Standing in Front of a Barred Window by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Courtesan Standing in Front of a Barred Window by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948092/courtesan-standing-front-barred-window-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586049/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki kasen)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019836/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Women and a Child Viewing the Full Moon by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Women and a Child Viewing the Full Moon by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949841/two-women-and-child-viewing-the-full-moon-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Autumn semester poster template
Autumn semester poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView license
Gonchunagon Sadaie (Fujiwara no Teika), from an untitled series of parodies of the Three Evening Poems by Suzuki Harunobu
Gonchunagon Sadaie (Fujiwara no Teika), from an untitled series of parodies of the Three Evening Poems by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020289/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, home decor design
Photo frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404151/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Young Man and Woman Talking through a Bamboo Blind by Suzuki Harunobu
Young Man and Woman Talking through a Bamboo Blind by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950551/young-man-and-woman-talking-through-bamboo-blind-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Large poster mockup, editable design
Large poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892526/large-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Girl Playing a Prank on a Young Man who is Napping by Isoda Koryusai
Girl Playing a Prank on a Young Man who is Napping by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039289/girl-playing-prank-young-man-who-napping-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586070/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
(Facsimile) The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki…
(Facsimile) The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series "Popular Versions of Immortal Poets in Four Seasons (Fuzoku shiki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050729/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586039/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Woman Stepping Out with a Lantern by Suzuki Harunobu
Woman Stepping Out with a Lantern by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949980/woman-stepping-out-with-lantern-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Sketch book editable mockup
Sketch book editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542022/sketch-book-editable-mockupView license
Ono no Komachi, from the series A Collection of Fashionable Beauties of Japan (Wakoku bijin ryaku shu) by Torii Kiyonaga
Ono no Komachi, from the series A Collection of Fashionable Beauties of Japan (Wakoku bijin ryaku shu) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947689/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Poem by Chosui, from the series "Five Fashionable Colors of Ink (Furyu goshiki-zumi)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Chosui, from the series "Five Fashionable Colors of Ink (Furyu goshiki-zumi)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030814/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Memoir book cover template
Memoir book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267666/memoir-book-cover-templateView license
A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki…
A Mirror on a Stand Suggesting the Autumnal Moon (Kyodai no shugetsu), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Parlor (Zashiki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946661/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
An Evening Visit (A Parody of Junidan Soshi) by Suzuki Harunobu
An Evening Visit (A Parody of Junidan Soshi) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946669/evening-visit-parody-junidan-soshi-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license