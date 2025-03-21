rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Sakaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Sakaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpaperbookpersonartdrawingadultpainting
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView license
The Hanachirusato Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hanachirusato), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Hanachirusato Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hanachirusato), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010955/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese language book cover template
Japanese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402918/japanese-language-book-cover-templateView license
The Hahakigi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hahakigi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Hahakigi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hahakigi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9704002/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
The Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
The Waka Murasaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Waka Murasaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Waka Murasaki Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Waka Murasaki), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944815/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Suetsumuhana Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Suetsumuhana), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Suetsumuhana Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Suetsumuhana), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944909/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947548/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
The Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039842/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
The Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019672/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
The Aoi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Aoi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Aoi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Aoi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019660/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
The Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039479/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bamboo Flute and the Potted Tree (Shakuhachi hachi-no-ki), no. 12 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays…
The Bamboo Flute and the Potted Tree (Shakuhachi hachi-no-ki), no. 12 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042949/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Sketch book editable mockup
Sketch book editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542022/sketch-book-editable-mockupView license
A Young Sanemori (Yaro Sanemori), no. 10 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
A Young Sanemori (Yaro Sanemori), no. 10 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054115/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
A Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
A Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054758/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Magazine book cover editable mockup element
Magazine book cover editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683629/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView license
The Servant Choryo (Yakko Choryo), no. 6 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
The Servant Choryo (Yakko Choryo), no. 6 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011039/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template
Murder mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Wada’s Banquet (Wada sakamori), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura…
Wada’s Banquet (Wada sakamori), from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by Okumura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950677/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Ebisu flirting with a courtesan, no. 3 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
Ebisu flirting with a courtesan, no. 3 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020112/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…
The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944676/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain license
French language book cover template
French language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView license
Eguchi and Love's Fishing Boat (Koi no tsuribune Eguchi), no. 4 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by…
Eguchi and Love's Fishing Boat (Koi no tsuribune Eguchi), no. 4 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945317/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hotei Reading a Book, no. 11 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
Hotei Reading a Book, no. 11 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947530/hotei-reading-book-no-from-series-prints-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Murasaki Shikibu, from the series Ukiyo-e Genji by Okumura Masanobu
Murasaki Shikibu, from the series Ukiyo-e Genji by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945580/murasaki-shikibu-from-the-series-ukiyo-e-genji-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain license